Marquette County 4-H raising money for youth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a goal of $5,000, Liana Pepin the 4-H Program Coordinator for Marquette County, says they need the community’s support.

She says throughout the month of October, the 4-H is raising money. You can donate here. All the funds will stay in Marquette County and will be used to make learning and activity packets for 4-H youth members.

