Marinette County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Athelstane

Security camera images from the Nimrod in break-in in Althestane, Wis., on Oct. 1, 2021.
Security camera images from the Nimrod in break-in in Althestane, Wis., on Oct. 1, 2021.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the Nimrod Inn in Athelstane on Friday, Oct. 1.

Deputies say suspects gained access into some gaming machines and an ATM, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Friday. One suspect is at least 6-feet tall and the other is shorter, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

Anyone with information on this burglary, or any crime, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-732-7627 or Crimestoppers. Tips can be submitted here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

