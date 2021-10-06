Advertisement

Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling

West Virginia’s senator is at the center of the controversy as lawmakers head closer to the debt deadline.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a political game of chicken over borrowing more money to payback old loans – jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the nation.

For the moment, both sides appear more concerned about 2022 election implications than avoiding an economic crisis projected to arrive in just 12 days.

“We are not going to default as a country,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Surrounded by reporters, Manchin said it’s time leaders of both parties meet on the high road. But he offered no policy or process specifics about what that path forward looks like, other than to say he won’t re-write the lawmaking rulebook to get it done.

“Work this out,” he said. “This should not be a crisis.”

Manchin himself is one of several moderate Democrats taking a stand against the scope and cost of social safety net and environmental reforms floated by the president and backed by the majority of their party. He argues compromise is possible on his long-standing terms:

  • Make the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share
  • Support early education efforts and additional supports for the elderly
  • Limit new spending to one-point-five trillion dollars over 10 years.

“These are things we can all agree on,” Manchin said.

Manchin maintained adding dental and vision coverage to Medicare and new environmental regulations on dirty energy are non-starters.

“I’m not going to take any questions because I think my statement will speak for itself,” Sen. Manchin told the press.

But plenty of unanswered questions linger on Capitol Hill as critical deadlines loom larger every day.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of tools, trailer
Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K

Latest News

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
FILE. Lead pipes.
Whitmer proposes spending $200M to replace lead water pipes
FILE. Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system
Dr. Bob Lorinser.
Dr. Bob Lorinser kicks off congressional campaign