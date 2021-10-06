Lutey’s Flower Shop holding fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lutey’s Flower Shop in Marquette is helping the cause.

Throughout the month, the shop is selling Fun Bunches, a mixed bouquet of Carnations, Mums, Statice and Alstroemeria. All of the proceeds from the Fun Bunches will go to Superior Health Foundation’s Breast Health Fund.

The shop’s owner, Sarah Ruuska, says her shop is doing what it can to help the community.

“We’ve had friends, family members, employees, and customers that have all dealt with breast cancer,” she said. “It was a way that we could give back this year.”

The shop’s goal is to raise at least $500. The fundraising effort will continue until October 31st.

