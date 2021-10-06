Levata Sleep celebrates new location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dentist is celebrating the grand opening of a practice that she started from scratch.

Dr. Anya Hoffstrom founded Levata Sleep to help those with obstructed sleep apnea.

Her and her staff held a ribbon cutting this morning in honor of the new location, which is across from the Crossroads on HWY 553.

Though staff won’t be seeing patients until the 15th, the facility is open now for phone calls from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Dr. Hoffstrom says she hopes to expand her practice further across Michigan.

“I want to be able to treat as many patients across the U.P. as a treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea,” says Dr. Hoffstrom. “We are here to help patients that are unable to use a CPAP or just want a treatment alternative.”

Levata Sleep is hosting an open house next Friday Oct. 15th. Staff will be available for questions and tours of the new facility starting at 3:00 p.m.

