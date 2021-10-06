Advertisement

Kids consignment sale begins Thursday

For the kids of the Copper Country
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop-up kids consignment sale begins Thursday in Houghton.

The sale will be located in the Copper Country Mall in the old Vanity store.

Kids’ fall and winter items, as well as games and other essentials, will be featured.

The sale begins on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, the sale goes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well.

Saturday is a special discount day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event Organizer Samantha Schutz says she’s glad to bring back a kids consignment sale to Houghton County, as previous organizers haven’t held one in years.

“People to be able to buy used stuff, and for it to not just get thrown away, things can be repurposed and recycled,” said Schutz. “And, another thing in this part of town is we don’t have a ton of shopping opportunities, so it’s nice to bring in everything that’s around.”

The event poster is below with full details.

Photo courtesy of Samantha Schutz.
Photo courtesy of Samantha Schutz.(WLUC/SAMANTHA SCHUTZ)

