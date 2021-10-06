Advertisement

Hiawatha National Forest conducting prescribed burn in Delta County, near US-41

During active burning Thursday, smoke may be visible from US-41 and the Rapid River area.
The location of the project is Township 42 N, Range 21 W in section 17, shown in the maps below...
The location of the project is Township 42 N, Range 21 W in section 17, shown in the maps below and above. Thursday’s burn is at Unit 2 of the Dutch Mill RX Burn.(Hiawatha National Forest)
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hiawatha National Forest fire personnel are preparing to conduct a prescribed fire in a wildlife opening in southcentral Delta County, just east of US-41 on Thursday.

The location of the project is Township 42 N, Range 21 W in section 17, shown in the maps below and above. Thursday’s burn is at unit 2 of the Dutch Mill RX Burn.

The less than 20-acre burn includes Big Blue Stem, timber litter, shrubs, and warm & cool season grasses.

It will improve the overall health and vigor of vegetation and wildlife habitat on the forest. Openings also serve as natural firebreaks by keeping large accumulations of hazardous fuels away from private homes and property boundaries.

During active burning Thursday, smoke may be visible from US-41 and the Rapid River area.

Though unlikely, smoke may settle in some areas in the evening hours. If you have health problems that may be aggravated by smoke, please contact Cory Henry, Central Zone Fire Management Officer, at 906-280-4144 or cory.r.henry@usda.gov, and you will be personally notified prior to any burning activities.

