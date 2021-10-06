Advertisement

Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools announced Tuesday that the middle and high school will be moving to virtual learning starting Thursday October 7 until October 18.

In an announcement sent out by Superintendent Brandon Bruce, over the last week and a half, there was a high amount of absences and there has been a continued high positive COVID-19 rate.

Gilbert and Sawyer Elementary will remain open and in session as normal.

Food packs will be sent home with middle and high school students at the end of the day Wednesday October 6.

The full announcement from Gwinn Area Community Schools can be read below:

