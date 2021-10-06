Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Soccer battles to road victory

Christian scores game winner
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - It resembled more of a see-saw ride as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (5-8) took a wild 4-2 win over North Central (Minn.) (4-4), Tuesday afternoon at Elliot Park Field.

In the first half, Finlandia and North Central each had several very good scoring opportunities.  Freshman Hunter Ross and Sam Thurston made great saves to keep it scoreless after 45 minutes.

The Rams scored 1:25 into the second half for the early lead.  At the 52:43 mark, freshman Mohamed Koroma scored off a pass from junior Chelan Gonzalez to tie the game.

A little less than five minutes later, freshman Hasani Edgar found Gonzalez in traffic.  Gonzalez knocked it in to put the Lions up 2-1.  1:10 later, NCU swung the see-saw the other direction to make it 2-2.

Junior Brendan Christian found the top left corner to make it 3-2, Finlandia with 8:39 left.  Koroma got a clinching goal with 52 seconds left.

Finlandia had 15 shots with eight on goal, seven corner kicks and was called for five fouls.

North Central had 13 shots with seven on goal, six corner kicks and was called for five fouls.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Oct. 9, taking on Buena Vista.  The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

