Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry distributes over 15,000 pounds of food to Marquette County residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The rescheduled Mobile Food Pantry distributed nearly 15,000 pounds of food to the Marquette community Wednesday.

Volunteers from U.P. Health Care Solutions, UPHP, United Way, and other organizations came together to provide food to over 300 families.

Recipients lined up in their cars at the NMU Berry Events Center, and food was placed inside their trunks and back seats. The food is from Feeding America, which serves food pantries monthly around Marquette County.

Kristie Hechtman of U.P. Healthcare Solutions says after the initial event venue fell through, they knew they had to get involved.

“We didn’t want the community to go without that food,” says Hechtman. “We wanted to step up and help the community, and make sure they have those resources that they depend on, and so that the food didn’t go to waste.”

U.P. Health Care Solutions has another mobile food pantry scheduled for November 3rd. To register for that, click here.

