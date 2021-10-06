Advertisement

Dickinson County students learn about fire safety

Students got to explore a fire safety house, learning how to stay safe in an emergency
The house features two levels, and students explore household safety
The house features two levels, and students explore household safety
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - North Elementary School in Iron Mountain hosted special guests from the fire department. The Iron Mountain Fire Department brought its fire safety house and a department truck to educate kids about fire safety.

Inside the house, children learned how to stay low when there’s smoke, to clean up their toys in high traffic areas, and how to escape through a window. Students have been learning about fire safety all week in school, and parents at home can help reinforce today’s lesson.

“You should draw up a fire safety plan. Draw out a sketch of your house, where the kids bedrooms are, and draw a little map wherever we’re going to meet, out in the yard by the tree, or by the neighbors house or whatever it is. Whatever you decide on, go over it as a family,” said Chad Hedmark, Iron Mountain Fire Department Captain.

Students also got to see all the equipment on the fire truck and learned how to call 911 so that they too are prepared for an emergency.

