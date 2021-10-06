BOSS Snowplow breaks ground for expansion project

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third time in 15 months, BOSS Snowplow in Iron Mountain is expanding its campus. The project will more than double the desk space for employees.

“Some of the product categories we’re going to get into start moving into more technological equipment. It’s going to require even more professional type people from just about every aspect of the business to support it,” said Mark Klossner, BOSS Snowplow Vice President of Marking.

Klossner says there are currently open positions for hire, and the expansion will attract dozens of new employees from across the area. The multi-million-dollar project is an investment by Toro, the owner of BOSS Snowplow.

Boss Snowplow manufactures and ships products to over 20 countries worldwide.

“We’re here to stay, and that’s the bottom line. We’re not just here to stay, but we’re here to grow and thrive so I hope everyone is excited about that,” Klossner said.

Klossner says one appealing factor for potential employees is that you can live in a small town, but still get the benefits of working for a large corporation. The contractor for the expansion, Gundlach Champion, has done two other expansions with boss within the last two years.

“We finished the north expansion last fall, and then we did the R&D expansion. We are currently finishing that up right now, and then we’re getting started on the office expansion next,” said Stan Kaczmarek, Gundlach Champion President.

The project is expected to take around a year, but residents can still expect to see BOSS working hard on icy days. The project features a new 16,000 square foot renovation, which is scheduled to be completed by December of 2022.

