Aspirus Ironwood to hold flu shot clinics this month

IRONWOOD, Mich. (ASPRIUS/WLUC) - Flu season is coming; and it is likely that COVID-19 will still be spreading this fall and winter.

That’s a dangerous combination health experts want to avoid. That’s why it is especially vital for you and your family to get your flu shots this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

Aspirus Ironwood Clinic will be providing flu shots by appointment on the following dates. To schedule an appointment for one of these dates, please call 906-932-1500.

Thursday, Oct. 7 - 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4 - 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21 - 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 - 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If the location or these dates do not work for you, you may schedule your flu shot appointment at another Aspirus clinic by calling the clinic directly or schedule with your primary care provider.

To find a clinic near you, visit aspirus.org or call the Aspirus Customer Contact Center at 800-847-4707.

Being vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 can help protect you from serious illness and even death.

While the flu and COVID-19 share some symptoms, they are caused by different viruses. A flu shot will not protect you from COVID-19 and vice versa.

When should you get a flu shot?

Most people should get their flu shot in September or October, according to CDC. That’s before the flu starts spreading in most communities, but also late enough to last through the worst of the flu season. Most healthy adults can infect others with the flu one day before symptoms develop and up to 5-7 days after becoming sick.

Children 6 months to 8 years old who have not had a flu shot before need two doses given at least four weeks apart. They should get an early start so they can get the second dose by the end of October.

Confirm with your health care provider what timing is right for your family.

If you just received/or are about to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, you can still get your flu shot without waiting in between. However, if you currently have COVID-19, you should wait to get your flu shot until you feel better and your health care provider says it’s safe to go out.

