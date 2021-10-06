Advertisement

95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain

The $16 million project is expected to produce 100 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs.
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain. Construction is set to begin in spring 2022.(Veridea Group)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based real estate developer, Veridea Group, announced a new hotel development partnership with Iron Mountain businessman, David Brule, Jr.

IMT Lodging will construct a new TownPlace Suites by Marriott in downtown Iron Mountain, beginning in spring of 2022.

The 95-room, all-suite hotel will be constructed at 200 S. Stephenson Avenue, the former site of a motor lodge in the heart of the city’s downtown. The extended-stay hotel will serve both leisure and business travelers and will include a small conference room.

The $16 million project is expected to produce 100 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs.

Veridea Group CEO, Robert Mahaney, said the time is right for development in the Iron Mountain area.

“We’re delighted to have this opportunity to invest in the Iron Mountain community, and especially in downtown Iron Mountain,” Mahaney said. “We believe that the area is poised for growth and this new hotel will help spur that growth.”

Mahaney added that support from the city has played a key role in getting the project off the ground. The Iron Mountain City Commission is considering an application from IMT Lodging to temporarily abate property taxes – except school and state education taxes – under the Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate, a program designed to incentivize growth in local downtowns. Following the abatement period, the property is expected to show a taxable value of at least $3 million.

“I want to thank the City of Iron Mountain for their support of our project,” Mahaney said. “It has made a huge difference in our ability to launch construction during these challenging times for the hospitality industry.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of tools, trailer
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Latest News

Graveraet Elementary's P.E. teacher walks a group of students from the MARESA building down the...
Graveraet Elementary students participate in National Walk to School Day
Gwinn Middle and High School switching to virtual learning until October 18
Toys for Tots box
Marquette County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off
Marquette Township ambulance
Rural and urban U.P. emergency medical services agencies face personnel shortage