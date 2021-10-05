Warm, dry pattern begins after morning fog lifts

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - It will feel like late summer for the middle of this week.

Fog and low-level clouds will clear out by mid-morning Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 for highs. Winds will remain light.

More patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning as winds become calm.

Until Friday, it looks to be dry and warm, with highs around 70 and into the 70s.

Rain chances return Friday through Sunday, but temperatures should stay above average in the 60s and low 70s.

