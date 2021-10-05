Advertisement

The UPside - October 4, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are those who work and volunteer with The New Free Store in Marquette County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are those who work and volunteer with The New Free Store in Marquette County.

The New Free Store offers free clothing, bedding, hygiene, and cleaning supplies at no cost to people in need. Most of the items in the store are donated by people in the community, while things like hygiene products are purchased from monetary donations and fundraisers.

Learn more about the store in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Outside shot of The New Free Store in Marquette County.
The UPside - October 4, 2021
An American Sunrise is this year's pic for the NEA's Big Read program.
Peter White Public Library to hold receptions for National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read program
Marquette Fire Department teaching kids about fire prevention
The Co/Lab Collective is a dance showcase by NMU's Department of Theatre and Dance.
Live audience returning to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre tonight for Co/Lab Collective