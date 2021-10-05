The UPside - October 4, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are those who work and volunteer with The New Free Store in Marquette County.

The New Free Store offers free clothing, bedding, hygiene, and cleaning supplies at no cost to people in need. Most of the items in the store are donated by people in the community, while things like hygiene products are purchased from monetary donations and fundraisers.

Learn more about the store in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.