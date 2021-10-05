Advertisement

Upper Great Lakes Family Health receives $770K in federal funding

UGL plans to incorporate more clinics for medical, dental and behavioral health in its planned renovation.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center services five UP counties with 12 locations.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center services five UP counties with 12 locations.(WLUC/UGL)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) announced this week that about $1.3 million in federal funding will be distributed to U.P. healthcare providers.

$770,000 has been allotted to Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center. Upper Great Lakes, or UGL, operates 12 locations in five U.P. counties.

“What this money will be going towards is actually doing a major renovation on our Sawyer Family Health Center,” said UGL Outreach & Communications Manager Michaela McKeen. “On K.I. Sawyer in Gwinn.”

UGL renovated its Gwinn Family Health Clinic in 2018. Now, it says it’s time to focus on the Sawyer Family Health Clinic.

“Our main concern is to continue improving on different things that we’ve had to do in order to help with COVID,” said McKeen.

UGL plans to incorporate more clinics for medical, dental and behavioral health in its renovation.

“One of the goals of this renovation is to enhance infection control, and our HVAC system,” said McKeen. “So that we can ensure that we’re continuing to provide a safe environment for both our staff and our patients when they’re being seen.”

Major construction and renovations are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

“This is really going to let us introduce some state-of-the-art equipment,” said McKeen. “It’s going to let us invest in that community itself, and provide something for anybody who would want to come. Anybody’s welcome, but especially for that community there.”

We will continue to follow this story when renovations begin.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Getting your home ready for winter
Preparing your home for winter
Jeff Ratcliffe, KEDA Executive Director works on a foreclosure house on Tuesday.
KEDA cleans up foreclosures
NMU Archives
NMU Archives seeks more donations for new project
Michigan man locked up after Supreme Court lockdown
Michigan man locked up after Supreme Court lockdown