Upper Great Lakes Family Health receives $770K in federal funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) announced this week that about $1.3 million in federal funding will be distributed to U.P. healthcare providers.

$770,000 has been allotted to Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center. Upper Great Lakes, or UGL, operates 12 locations in five U.P. counties.

“What this money will be going towards is actually doing a major renovation on our Sawyer Family Health Center,” said UGL Outreach & Communications Manager Michaela McKeen. “On K.I. Sawyer in Gwinn.”

UGL renovated its Gwinn Family Health Clinic in 2018. Now, it says it’s time to focus on the Sawyer Family Health Clinic.

“Our main concern is to continue improving on different things that we’ve had to do in order to help with COVID,” said McKeen.

UGL plans to incorporate more clinics for medical, dental and behavioral health in its renovation.

“One of the goals of this renovation is to enhance infection control, and our HVAC system,” said McKeen. “So that we can ensure that we’re continuing to provide a safe environment for both our staff and our patients when they’re being seen.”

Major construction and renovations are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

“This is really going to let us introduce some state-of-the-art equipment,” said McKeen. “It’s going to let us invest in that community itself, and provide something for anybody who would want to come. Anybody’s welcome, but especially for that community there.”

