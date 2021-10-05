U.P. Publishers and Authors organization invites public to 4th annual Authors Day Book Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend you have a chance to support authors from all around the Upper Peninsula.

The 4th annual Authors Day Book Fair will host over 20 authors to sell and read excerpts from their published books.

The U.P. Publishers and Authors organization is hosting the pre-holiday sale with free admission for the public. All different genres will be available, from self-help and guidebooks, to children’s books and poetry.

One local author, Roslyn McGrath, says the U.P. needs more events supporting local writers.

“I’m not sure that people realize what a wealth of talent we have in the U.P. when it comes to writing,” says McGrath. “There aren’t so many events that really showcase the U.P. authors.”

Gretchen Preston, a children’s book author, says supporting local authors is quite simple.

“The best way to promote local artists is to read our books,” says Preston. “And if you like a book, tell your friends, and review it on the authors website.”

Campfire Coworks is hosting the book sale this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For updates on this event and others, visit the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors website.

