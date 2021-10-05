“Teentober” program hits the bookshelves

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween themed crafts, scrapbooks, and paranormal themed books are only a few surprises teens have in store this month at the Dickinson County Library.

The “Teentober” program is designed for kids 13 to 19, with hand-selected age appropriate activities.

“In our teen subscription boxes they fill out a registration form so I know their age, so I can kind of cater to that age level when I pick out the book that’s going to go inside the box for them,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local History, Young Adult-Adult Programming Coordinator.

Each week, the program features a unique theme for adolescent readers to enjoy. The first two weeks feature literacy and reading, with a scrapbook craft.

“The third week is technology, and so we’re going to highlight our Michigan Electronic Library resources,” Cummings said. “With the Learning Express, you can do practice SAT and ACT tests. The last week we are doing a fun craft and we are celebrating arts.”

Cummings says the library provides resources for students of all ages, and is a positive environment to visit after school.

“The library is a safe space. There’s lots of things that you can do here. We have kids that come here and study, we have people that come here and tutor other people, but also having something on hand for them to come in and enjoy and do,” Cummings said.

Teenagers schedules can, at times, feel overwhelming, and the library hopes this program gives kids a chance to relax.

“School gets very complicated, they have extracurricular activities, they have jobs, so sometimes you get lost in the shuffle because you’re so busy doing those things,” Cummings said, “It’s nice to highlight what we have here, what resources we have along those lines, but also just to have fun, you’re still a kid.”

Teens can register to receive themed boxes each month at the library.

