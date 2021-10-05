Advertisement

“Teentober” program hits the bookshelves

The program is celebrated nationwide during the month of October
Crafts, books and treats are only a few items found in the "Teentober" reserved boxes
Crafts, books and treats are only a few items found in the "Teentober" reserved boxes(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween themed crafts, scrapbooks, and paranormal themed books are only a few surprises teens have in store this month at the Dickinson County Library.

The “Teentober” program is designed for kids 13 to 19, with hand-selected age appropriate activities.

“In our teen subscription boxes they fill out a registration form so I know their age, so I can kind of cater to that age level when I pick out the book that’s going to go inside the box for them,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local History, Young Adult-Adult Programming Coordinator.

Each week, the program features a unique theme for adolescent readers to enjoy. The first two weeks feature literacy and reading, with a scrapbook craft.

“The third week is technology, and so we’re going to highlight our Michigan Electronic Library resources,” Cummings said. “With the Learning Express, you can do practice SAT and ACT tests. The last week we are doing a fun craft and we are celebrating arts.”

Cummings says the library provides resources for students of all ages, and is a positive environment to visit after school.

“The library is a safe space. There’s lots of things that you can do here. We have kids that come here and study, we have people that come here and tutor other people, but also having something on hand for them to come in and enjoy and do,” Cummings said.

Teenagers schedules can, at times, feel overwhelming, and the library hopes this program gives kids a chance to relax.

“School gets very complicated, they have extracurricular activities, they have jobs, so sometimes you get lost in the shuffle because you’re so busy doing those things,” Cummings said, “It’s nice to highlight what we have here, what resources we have along those lines, but also just to have fun, you’re still a kid.”

Teens can register to receive themed boxes each month at the library.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

The exhibit is still a work in progress, hoping to be completed by the end of fall
Rock and mineral exhibit comes to Iron County Historical Museum
The ice will be ready at Lakeview Arena next month
Open skating returns to Lakeview Arena in Marquette
Generator to help power water pumping system and communications tower
Trenary has new backup generator in case of future power outages
Getting your home ready for winter
Preparing your home for winter