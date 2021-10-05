Rural and urban U.P. emergency medical services agencies face personnel shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Like many, U.P. emergency medical services lacks employees.

This shortage is especially concerning for those in rural places like the Upper Peninsula, where most paramedics are not full-time.

“In the Upper Peninsula, there’s a relatively low call volume in rural E.M.S. Our agencies are predominantly volunteer or paid-on-call, and then when you move to the more populated areas of the Upper Peninsula, you will find full-time E.M.S. agencies,” Lyn Nelson, Region 8 Trauma Coordinator at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says.

“All of those full-time agencies are also experiencing critical staffing shortages.”

That’s where Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health comes in.

The agency is partnering with the Michigan Center for Rural Health to sponsor a National Rural Health Day Essay Contest for U.P. high school seniors considering a medical career.

“One of the goals of doing this particular essay topic this year is not only to increase youth awareness but also the public awareness of E.M.S. shortages,” Elise Bur, Director of the N.M.U. Center for Rural Health, said.

The contest urges students to think about E.M.S. solutions and offers cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 for winners in first, second and third place respectively.

For event information and to sign up, visit the N.M.U. Center for Rural Health website.

