Advertisement

Rural and urban U.P. emergency medical services agencies face personnel shortage

Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health is partnering with the Michigan Center for Rural Health to sponsor a National Rural Health Day Essay contest.
Marquette Township ambulance
Marquette Township ambulance(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Like many, U.P. emergency medical services lacks employees.

This shortage is especially concerning for those in rural places like the Upper Peninsula, where most paramedics are not full-time.

“In the Upper Peninsula, there’s a relatively low call volume in rural E.M.S. Our agencies are predominantly volunteer or paid-on-call, and then when you move to the more populated areas of the Upper Peninsula, you will find full-time E.M.S. agencies,” Lyn Nelson, Region 8 Trauma Coordinator at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says.

“All of those full-time agencies are also experiencing critical staffing shortages.”

That’s where Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health comes in.

The agency is partnering with the Michigan Center for Rural Health to sponsor a National Rural Health Day Essay Contest for U.P. high school seniors considering a medical career.

“One of the goals of doing this particular essay topic this year is not only to increase youth awareness but also the public awareness of E.M.S. shortages,” Elise Bur, Director of the N.M.U. Center for Rural Health, said.

The contest urges students to think about E.M.S. solutions and offers cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 for winners in first, second and third place respectively.

For event information and to sign up, visit the N.M.U. Center for Rural Health website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Toys for Tots box
Marquette County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off
Budget inclusion will alleviate loss after cancelled fair in 2020
U.P. State Fair's inclusion in state budget helps with loss from cancelled year
The funding will allow for updates to the Sawyer location
Upper Great Lakes Family Health receives $770K in federal funding
FILE. An image from the fire on Fifth Street in Calumet.
EPA begins clean-up of Fifth Street fire site in Calumet