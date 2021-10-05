Rock and mineral exhibit comes to Iron County Historical Museum

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new mineral and rock exhibit is coming to the Iron County Historical Museum this fall.

The collection features over 100 unique minerals and rocks that have been collected and donated to the museum. Two experienced geologists travel from Wisconsin to help organize the project.

The exhibit features rare minerals found in iron county mines, including Shigaite Staff say this exhibit will help residents feel more connected to the past.

“Geology is a huge part of our history. We’re here because of the iron mines and all the different kinds of rocks and minerals that came out of the ground. That’s why our people got here. We wanted to honor that history by having a rock and mineral exhibit,” said Erika Sauter, Iron County Historical Museum Director.

The museum says the exhibit should be completed in time for its fundraising sneak peek event in November.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.