Advertisement

Rock and mineral exhibit comes to Iron County Historical Museum

The exhibit is on pace to be completed by the end of fall
The exhibit is still a work in progress, hoping to be completed by the end of fall
The exhibit is still a work in progress, hoping to be completed by the end of fall(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new mineral and rock exhibit is coming to the Iron County Historical Museum this fall.

The collection features over 100 unique minerals and rocks that have been collected and donated to the museum. Two experienced geologists travel from Wisconsin to help organize the project.

The exhibit features rare minerals found in iron county mines, including Shigaite Staff say this exhibit will help residents feel more connected to the past.

“Geology is a huge part of our history. We’re here because of the iron mines and all the different kinds of rocks and minerals that came out of the ground. That’s why our people got here. We wanted to honor that history by having a rock and mineral exhibit,” said Erika Sauter, Iron County Historical Museum Director.

The museum says the exhibit should be completed in time for its fundraising sneak peek event in November.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Crafts, books and treats are only a few items found in the "Teentober" reserved boxes
“Teentober” program hits the bookshelves
The ice will be ready at Lakeview Arena next month
Open skating returns to Lakeview Arena in Marquette
Generator to help power water pumping system and communications tower
Trenary has new backup generator in case of future power outages
Getting your home ready for winter
Preparing your home for winter