Preparing your home for winter

Furnaces, fireplaces, and chimneys all require maintenance to safely heat your home all winter.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather starts to settle into the U.P., it’s time to start checking the heating equipment in your home.

Furnaces, electric and wood fireplaces, and chimneys all require maintenance to safely heat your home all winter.

According to Swick Home Services in Marquette, all of these should be checked by a professional for any potential issues.

The owner of Swick, Rick Gilles, says failing to tend to heating equipment could be dangerous.

“When people skip maintenances, or don’t do a yearly maintenance on their equipment, there are a lot of safety issues,” says Gilles. “We see squirrels, mice, birds crawling into vents. You’re dealing with electricity, and you’re dealing with gas, or oil, so obviously there’s some dangers involved with that.”

Gilles says furnace filters should be changed once a month during the winter, especially if there are pets in the house.

Homeowners can save money when installing or purchasing heating equipment by checking the warranty and always consulting a professional.

