Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures for three nights

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock will be closed for three days starting Tuesday.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings.

The work consists of finger joint removals on the upper deck of the moveable span.

These closures will result in brief delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

MDOT said this schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

