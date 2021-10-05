Advertisement

Open skating returns to Lakeview Arena in Marquette

The ice will be ready at Lakeview Arena next month
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The ice is ready and open skating has returned to Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Last year because of the pandemic open skating was suspended.

Now it’s back with times available for figure skating, drop-in hockey, family and general skating. They also rent out skates if needed. Staff at Lakeview say they’re glad to see more activity in the building.

“So we didn’t have open skate last ice season here at Lakeview so, it’s going to be nice to have people back in the building and enjoying open skate and drop-in hockey and all the other drop-ins we have again, it’s nice to see people back in and enjoying the facility again,” said Michael Anderson, Marquette Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

All ages public skating runs daily from 1-2:50 p.m. at Lakeview. They’ll also be offering skating for adults and seniors beginning October 15.

