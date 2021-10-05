Advertisement

NMU Archives seeks more donations for new project

The program, called UPLINK, will create an online database for anyone to view the archives’ collection.
NMU Archives
NMU Archives(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is giving community residents a chance to tell their story.

The NMU Archives is looking for more donations to add to its collection. A Community History Workshop is scheduled for this month in support of a new program the archives has been working on.

The workshop will display parts of the Archives’ collection and allow the public to donate their own documents from history.

Donations can include anything from an oral recording, to old letters and photos.

“We really like stories of people who lived in the U.P.,” says Emily Tinder, the Archives Senior Student Assistant. “So, figuring out what the lives of Yoopers were like, whether that’s pictures, family stories that have been passed on, that kind of thing. Just getting a broader picture of all the people that were living here.”

The NMU Archives began back in the 1980′s, and has records as far back as the 1850′s.

The Community History Workshop will take place two days this month: Friday the 15th and Saturday the 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days.

If you do not live near NMU but would still like to donate, visit the NMU Archives website.

