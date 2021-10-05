Nelson, Koski leads U.P. Tennis Players named All-State in Division One
Westwood, Negaunee get fair share of top honors
U.P. Division 1 Player of the Year:
- Lillian Nelson, Negaunee
U.P. Division 1 Coach of the Year:
- Sarah Massie, Westwood
Division 1 All-UP First Team Singles:
- Kaia Miller, Marquette
- Lillian Nelson, Negaunee
- Ashlyn Blaskowski, Kingsford
- Pearl Wellens, Menominee
- Jillian Koski, Westwood
- Sophia Derkos, Escanaba
- Addie Tromblie, Gladstone
- Daylyn Drew, Negaunee
- Lindsay Williams, Westwood
Division 1 All-UP First Team Doubles:
- Emma Miller & Madison Austin – Negaunee
- Natalie Prophet & Natalie Blanck – Westwood
- Emma Wagner & Montgomery Pepin – Gladstone
- Abby Hill & Gracie Wickham – Escanaba
- Eliina Brazeau & Cecelia Jacuzzo – Marquette
- Kennedy Olson & Anna Ngrat – Menominee
- Delaney Cram & Paige Janousek – Kingsford
- Erica Moore & Delaney McIntyre – Escanaba
- Lexi Olson & Alyssa Prophet – Westwood
