Nelson, Koski leads U.P. Tennis Players named All-State in Division One

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -

U.P. Division 1 Player of the Year:

Lillian Nelson, Negaunee

U.P. Division 1 Coach of the Year:

Sarah Massie, Westwood

Division 1 All-UP First Team Singles:

Kaia Miller, Marquette

Lillian Nelson, Negaunee

Ashlyn Blaskowski, Kingsford

Pearl Wellens, Menominee

Jillian Koski, Westwood

Sophia Derkos, Escanaba

Addie Tromblie, Gladstone

Daylyn Drew, Negaunee

Lindsay Williams, Westwood

Division 1 All-UP First Team Doubles:

Emma Miller & Madison Austin – Negaunee

Natalie Prophet & Natalie Blanck – Westwood

Emma Wagner & Montgomery Pepin – Gladstone

Abby Hill & Gracie Wickham – Escanaba

Eliina Brazeau & Cecelia Jacuzzo – Marquette

Kennedy Olson & Anna Ngrat – Menominee

Delaney Cram & Paige Janousek – Kingsford

Erica Moore & Delaney McIntyre – Escanaba

Lexi Olson & Alyssa Prophet – Westwood

