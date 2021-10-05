Advertisement

Nelson, Koski leads U.P. Tennis Players named All-State in Division One

Westwood, Negaunee get fair share of top honors
(Pixabay)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -

U.P. Division 1 Player of the Year:

  • Lillian Nelson, Negaunee

U.P. Division 1 Coach of the Year:

  • Sarah Massie, Westwood

Division 1 All-UP First Team Singles:

  • Kaia Miller, Marquette
  • Lillian Nelson, Negaunee
  • Ashlyn Blaskowski, Kingsford
  • Pearl Wellens, Menominee
  • Jillian Koski, Westwood
  • Sophia Derkos, Escanaba
  • Addie Tromblie, Gladstone
  • Daylyn Drew, Negaunee
  • Lindsay Williams, Westwood

Division 1 All-UP First Team Doubles:

  • Emma Miller & Madison Austin – Negaunee
  • Natalie Prophet & Natalie Blanck – Westwood
  • Emma Wagner & Montgomery Pepin – Gladstone
  • Abby Hill & Gracie Wickham – Escanaba
  • Eliina Brazeau & Cecelia Jacuzzo – Marquette
  • Kennedy Olson & Anna Ngrat – Menominee
  • Delaney Cram & Paige Janousek – Kingsford
  • Erica Moore & Delaney McIntyre – Escanaba
  • Lexi Olson & Alyssa Prophet – Westwood

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Football
Marquette, North Central still lead UPSSA HS Football Polls
HSFB Week 6 Top Plays
Sports On Demand October 3, 2021
Sports On Demand October 3, 2021