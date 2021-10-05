Missing Waterford Township woman last seen in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement are looking for a missing Waterford Township woman who was last seen in Marquette late last month.

According to a release from the downstate Waterford Township Police Department, 25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington Street in Marquette on September 25, 2021.

Cristofori is about 5′2″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white poncho with a colored pattern, gray sweatpants and a black martial arts style ankle boots.

Waterford Township police say that Cristofori was driving her 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with license plate “ECM3334.”

According to her family, Cristofori is an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast.

Anyone who has seen Bailey Cristofori, or has information on her possible location, can contact a local police agency or Detective Harrison of the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-618-6054.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.