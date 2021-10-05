Advertisement

Missing Waterford Township woman last seen in Marquette

Bailey Cristofori, 25, was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op on September 25, 2021. She was also driving her white Jeep Cherokee.
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington Street in Marquette on September 25, 2021. She was also driving her white Jeep Cherokee.(Waterford Township Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement are looking for a missing Waterford Township woman who was last seen in Marquette late last month.

According to a release from the downstate Waterford Township Police Department, 25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington Street in Marquette on September 25, 2021.

Cristofori is about 5′2″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white poncho with a colored pattern, gray sweatpants and a black martial arts style ankle boots.

Waterford Township police say that Cristofori was driving her 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with license plate “ECM3334.”

According to her family, Cristofori is an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast.

Anyone who has seen Bailey Cristofori, or has information on her possible location, can contact a local police agency or Detective Harrison of the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-618-6054.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

The Authors Day Book Fair will take place this Saturday at Campfire Coworks.
U.P. Publishers and Authors organization invites public to 4th annual Authors Day Book Fair
Outside shot of The New Free Store in Marquette County.
The UPside - October 4, 2021
Outside shot of The New Free Store in Marquette County.
The UPside - October 4, 2021
Arrest graphic.
10 arrested after drug smuggling investigations at Chippewa County Correctional Facility