Michigan Solicitor General makes history at U.S. Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Win or lose, Michigan’s Solicitor General made history Tuesday as she appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We’ll hear argument first this morning in… Brown vs. Davenport,” said Chief Justice John Roberts, “Ms. Hammoud?”

“Mr. Chief Justice and may it please the court,” Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammound responded with the usual refrain, though her role was anything but typical.

Hammoud became the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the the country’s highest court according to spokespeople for the state’s attorney general.

In a statement, Hammoud said she’s especially proud to be bringing this case, which stems from the 2008 murder trial of Ervine Davenport.

A state court found his constitutional rights were violated when he was shackled in front of the jury, but that the error did not affect the verdict.

The Federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled otherwise, tossing Davenport’s conviction.

Tuesday, Hammoud tried to convince the justices not of Davenport’s guilt or innocence, but that the Sixth Circuit panel misinterpreted the law.

Gray T.V. Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura tried to talk to Hammoud about the case and her place in history after today’s hearing but could not connect with her as a suspicious vehicle led police to lock down the area surrounding the court.

