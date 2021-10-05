Advertisement

Michigan man locked up after Supreme Court lockdown

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A 55-year-old Michigan man is in custody, after he allegedly pulled up to the Supreme Court this morning, and told police something to the effect of, ‘the time for talking is over’.

Spokespeople for U.S. Capitol Police said they pulled Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan out of this truck at about 11 a.m., an hour-and-a-half after they first tried to talk to him.

During a midday press conference, police said they did not recover any weapons, are still investigating, and did not know what led Melvin to the Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

Police shut down several blocks surrounding the court during the incident.

The scare comes on the heels of a similar threat just more than a month ago when a man claimed he would blow up the Capitol if he didn’t speak to the president, and almost 10 months to the day after January’s Capitol Riot.

This is only the second day back to in-person hearings for the Supreme Court’s nine justices since the pandemic forced them to conduct the court’s business remotely.

