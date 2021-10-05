Advertisement

Marquette, North Central still lead UPSSA HS Football Polls

Several changes between 2-5
Football
Football
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

1. Marquette     (5) 5-1   25

2. Menominee        4-2   11

2. Westwood          5-1    11

2. Negaunee           5-1    11

5.  Kingsford           4-2     9

HM Sault Ste. Marie  4-2   6

HM Calumet                4-2   2

EIGHT PLAYER

1. North Central   (5)   6-0   25

2. Forest Park               6-0   18

3. Pickford                     5-1   15

4. Ontonagon               5-1   11

5. Newberry                 5-1     4

HM   Munising 4-2    1

HM   Rudyard   4-2    1

