Marquette, North Central still lead UPSSA HS Football Polls
Several changes between 2-5
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -
1. Marquette (5) 5-1 25
2. Menominee 4-2 11
2. Westwood 5-1 11
2. Negaunee 5-1 11
5. Kingsford 4-2 9
HM Sault Ste. Marie 4-2 6
HM Calumet 4-2 2
EIGHT PLAYER
1. North Central (5) 6-0 25
2. Forest Park 6-0 18
3. Pickford 5-1 15
4. Ontonagon 5-1 11
5. Newberry 5-1 4
HM Munising 4-2 1
HM Rudyard 4-2 1
