Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of tools, trailer

The trailer had a Michigan permanent trailer plate of “C561873″ and had Milwaukee cordless tools, Husqvarna saws and Titan ladders inside.
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
A trailer stolen between Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Wells Cargo tool trailer and its contents. 

The trailer was taken from a construction site on County Road 565 (Missouri Road) near County Road ML in Richmond Township. 

The sheriff’s office believes that the trailer was taken between Friday, Oct. 1 in the evening and the morning of Saturday Oct. 2.  

The stolen 2011 Wells Cargo TC Trecker construction trailer is white in color, around 20′ long, tandem axle, spare tire mounted on the front, has a black oval “A. Lindberg and Sons Inc.” logo on the side, and a red hitch coupler.  A picture is above.

The trailer had a Michigan permanent trailer plate of “C561873.″ 

Contents of the trailer include Milwaukee cordless tools, Husqvarna saws and Titan ladders.   

Anyone with information related to the theft of the trailer and its contents is asked to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 906-225-8441.

