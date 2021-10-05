KEDA cleans up foreclosures

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, or KEDA, is working to clean up foreclosed homes in Calumet.

The group worked on a single-family home on Tuesday.

The non-profit’s goal is to attract companies that can come in and increase community wealth by fixing up saveable properties.

Foreclosures are acquired by the Houghton County Land Bank then KEDA assists in cleaning up the site.

KEDA does not get homes entirely ready for move-in but its efforts are the first step in building community assets.

“The goal is to catch some of these that are still in good shape,” said KEDA Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “Get them secure, get them cleaned out and then find a developer with the ability to do a complete rehab on them.”

