Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with US over Line 5 dispute

(WJRT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC & AP) - Canada is getting deeply involved in the escalating dispute over the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

Canada informed a judge Monday that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States. That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline and pull the Biden administration into the dispute over the pipeline’s future.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is deeply disappointed in Canada’s decision.

Line 5 is operated by Enbridge. It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada. The Canadian-based company plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline.

