Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan has surpassed 1,000 for the first time this year.

Since last Monday, U.P. counties reported 1,001 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s 308 new cases since Friday. The previous two weeks had 812 cases and 818 cases.

228 cases were added in Marquette County in the past week. Delta County reported 157. Menominee County added 100 and Houghton County, 97.

Every U.P. county added at least five new cases last week.

Last week, nine new deaths were also added (3 in Chippewa County, 2 in Delta County, 1 in Gogebic County, 2 in Houghton County, and 1 in Marquette County).

