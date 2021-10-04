Advertisement

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan top 1K

Since last Monday, U.P. counties reported 1,001 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s 308 new cases since Friday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan has surpassed 1,000 for the first time this year.

Since last Monday, U.P. counties reported 1,001 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s 308 new cases since Friday. The previous two weeks had 812 cases and 818 cases.

228 cases were added in Marquette County in the past week. Delta County reported 157. Menominee County added 100 and Houghton County, 97.

Every U.P. county added at least five new cases last week.

Last week, nine new deaths were also added (3 in Chippewa County, 2 in Delta County, 1 in Gogebic County, 2 in Houghton County, and 1 in Marquette County).

For more COVID-19 data for the U.P., Michigan and nationally, click here. For more on COVID vaccination opportunities in the U.P., click here.

