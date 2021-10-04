UPAWS teams with Bissell for empty the shelter event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelters adoption event. It runs now through the October 10.

During the event, dogs are $25, cats just $5. According to staff at UPAWS, the shelter is pretty full now and events like this help out greatly.

“Shelters across the nation are just overwhelmed right now, low on staff, high census so we’re in the same boat and these events that Bissell puts together are life-saving for everyone so we’re super excited about it and we can’t wait until you come out and see our furry friends,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

The adoption fee includes a spay and neuter, vaccinations, rabies immunization, health check and a microchip.

