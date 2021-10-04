Advertisement

UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State

108th State House District Representative Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) posted his campaign announcement on Facebook Monday morning.
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.(Michigan House Republicans/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A current state representative for Upper Michigan is campaigning for Secretary of State (SOS).

The current representative serves Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties in the south central U.P. He was first elected to that seat Nov. 2016.

In his announcement, LaFave said that long wait times and closed Secretary of State offices is just one of the “many” issues for “why [he’s] running to Open the Offices and Restore Integrity to the SOS.”

TV6 is reaching out to LaFave for more about why he is running for the SOS position.

In order to be on the ballot for Secretary of State, LaFave would have to be chosen at the Republican convention next year. There is not a primary election to choose the SOS nominees. Click here to learn more.

To see the full statement from LaFave, check out his Facebook post embedded below.

