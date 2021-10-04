United Way of Marquette County partners with U.P. Health Plan, U.P. Health Care Solutions, The Salvation Army and others for Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Get ready to volunteer, because Marquette businesses need your help.

United way is collaborating with U.P. Health Plan, U.P. Health Care Solutions, UPAWS and other local groups to host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry.

“United Way is really here to take care of the community, and we like to try to have collaborative efforts, work with different businesses and agencies to take care of our neighbors,” Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of United Way of Marquette County said.

After the original event was called off, Marquette businesses did not hesitate to come together to ensure that those in need would still have food.

“I think one of the key things in our community is how well the different groups and agencies work so well together to get the job done, to meet the needs of those that are in need,” Marie Lewis, Auxiliary Captain of the Marquette County Salvation Army, said.

The Salvation Army is one of many groups that joined the alliance to put on the pantry.

“We can’t do it alone. In general, I mean. Pantries, for the amount of work that goes into it, you need the volunteers, you need the people that would be willing to donate, you need other agencies,” Lewis said.

“Its all a collaborative working. Being able to make food which then can go out to some of the other agencies that are out there that can help people. Its really great.”

The drive-through pantry takes place on Wednesday, October 6th from noon to 2:30 P.M. at the Berry Events Center.

For information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the United Way of Marquette County’s website.

