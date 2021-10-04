Superior Health Foundation is ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim LaJoie, the Superior Health Foundation’s executive director said Painting the Peninsula Pink is an initiative that takes place throughout the month of October.

It includes ‘31 Days of Pink.’ This campaign, through the SHF, raises money for the Breast Health Fund which provides funding to women and men across the U.P. to help cover the costs of mammograms, breast biopsies and other uncovered breast health expenses.

