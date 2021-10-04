Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation is ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim LaJoie, the Superior Health Foundation’s executive director said Painting the Peninsula Pink is an initiative that takes place throughout the month of October.

It includes ‘31 Days of Pink.’ This campaign, through the SHF, raises money for the Breast Health Fund which provides funding to women and men across the U.P. to help cover the costs of mammograms, breast biopsies and other uncovered breast health expenses.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU administration reach faculty agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete
Over 80 people hold signs in support of women's reproductive rights, including the right to...
Women’s March takes place on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available through Aspirus
2 black bear cubs playing with eachother in Newberry.
2 black bear cubs play in Newberry
2 black bear cubs playing with eachother in Newberry
2 black bear cubs playing with eachother in Newberry
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded.
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents compared to last week