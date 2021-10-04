Advertisement

State parks remain busy as capming ends Oct. 31

How this summer turned out and what campers should know for the remainder of the season
This sign shows campers a map of the area.
(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON & BARAGA COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - There are only a few weeks left in the 2021 camping season. Oct. 31 marks the last day of camping in Michigan state parks.

Baraga State Park Account Assistant Kelly Somero says it’s been busier than last year.

“A lot of people were out and enjoying our parks all over the western UP,” said Somero. “But, especially here at Baraga, and even at another one of our units Bond Falls. Attendance has been really high, recreations passport sales were really high as well.”

McLain State Park remains busy as well. Even during the week, the park fills with campers.

“If you don’t mind the cooler evenings and the cooler days, [or] more sweatshirt weather than your beach-going days,” said McLain State Park Supervisor Louise Hunt.

“But, it’s still good for rock picking, especially as the windier days come in here in October it turns the lake over a little more,” added Hunt.

While Michigan state park visitation numbers continue to rise – so have the amount of search and rescue calls.

“Use caution, make sure you’re prepared before you go into the outdoors,” said Somero. “Wear proper footwear, make sure you have food and water, that you know where you’re going. And that you let someone know where you’re going to be going as well.”

McLain and Baraga will both have limited camping sites for the remainder of the season as winter maintenance begins. Additionally, Somero says it’s not too early to start looking at next year’s camping calendar.

“For example, May 1, the 6-month window would be November 1,” said Somero.

That’s as early as sites can be booked.

“So, some of these favorite times are going to be coming soon and people can make reservations online, or through our toll-free number.”

Check out the DNR camping guide page for all things camping or click here to directly book.

