St. Michael Catholic Church hosts Blessing of the Pets ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A Marquette church held a special service for your four-legged family members.

St. Michael Catholic Church held a blessing of the pets ceremony at 4:00 P.M.

Guests showed up with their dogs, cats, bunnies and hamsters.

The event honored tomorrow’s feast day for St. Francis of Assisi.

Visitors were also welcome to bring blankets, towels or monetary donations for UPAWS before the service.

“Many of us have pets from UPAWS, myself included, and we know that UPAWS does a good job in terms of caring for pets, stray pets, pets in need,” Fr. Greg Heikkala said of hosting the service.

“They go out of their way to extend themselves to assist people with pets.”

