Ryan Report - October 3, 2021
This week, Don Ryan sits down in studio for a conversation UP Health System CEO Gar Atchison.
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down in studio for a conversation UP Health System CEO Gar Atchison.
Ryan and Atchison discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hospitalizations and precautions, as well as what the future looks like in the medical field.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.