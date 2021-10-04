Advertisement

Ryan Report - October 3, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sits down in studio for a conversation UP Health System CEO Gar Atchison.
By Don Ryan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down in studio for a conversation UP Health System CEO Gar Atchison.

Ryan and Atchison discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hospitalizations and precautions, as well as what the future looks like in the medical field.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

