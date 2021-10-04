Redistricting group cancels UP public hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group redrawing our state’s political maps will not be returning to the U-P this fall to hear your comments.

The citizen-led commission is running more than a month behind its constitutional deadline. That’s why the Michigan Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission (MICRC) voted to remove four public comment hearings.

In an 11-2 vote last week, most commissioners agreed removing these hearings will give them more time to focus on its final maps.

“From our experience today, we can see, this is going to take a while,” said Steven Lett, MICRC Commissioner.

The vote happened after the group’s executive director warned them it would receive “a lot of pushback” for removing some the hearings including from one of its commissioners.

“I feel like it would be a complete slap in the face to people who were planning on coming in person,” said Rhonda Lange, MICRC Commissioner.

The group was supposed to be in Marquette next week to hear public comment on its final draft. Now, the MICRC says U.P. residents can participate virtually in one of the other public comment sessions in Lower Michigan.

Republican Senator Ed McBroom encourages you to participate and argues the maps aren’t fair to U.P. lawmakers.

“Just about any change at this point would be a change for the better,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District.

McBroom points to House and Senate districts that will split counties in half under the current rough draft proposals. His own Senate district would stretch farther east, into all of Luce County and parts of Mackinac and Chippewa Counties.

“I mean I’m honored, of course, to represent anybody in the Upper Peninsula,” said McBroom. “It is a special opportunity, but by giving me two partial counties I’m now going to have to spend that much time away from the other counties I represent.”

The commission is supposed to adopt its final maps on December 30th.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.