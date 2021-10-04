Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available through Aspirus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available through Aspirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved a booster shot at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine primary series for certain populations.

Recommendations are expected in the coming weeks on potential booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC recommends the following:

Should receive a booster : People 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.

May receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks: People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, and adults who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

The new booster shot endorsements only apply to the Pfizer vaccine. Those with two Pfizer doses are still considered fully vaccinated and remain highly protected against COVID-19 and severe illness with the shots they’ve already received.

Individuals who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, depending on the series they initially received. Third doses are different than boosters and are only approved for those who are immunocompromised. Please visit aspirus.org/covid19 for additional details and definitions.

The best way to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots through Aspirus is via the MyAspirus app or patient portal at myaspirus.org. Appointments are also available by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. Portage area residents can call 608-745-6490 to reach Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and patients of Ascension Wisconsin locations that recently joined Aspirus can call their local clinic.

Community members can also request a flu shot from Aspirus during either of the appointment scheduling options for added convenience. It is safe to receive the COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time.

Aspirus asks community members to have patience during the scheduling process, as its Call Center and care settings are dealing with high demand for testing appointments and other care needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.