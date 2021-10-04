Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available through Aspirus

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available through Aspirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved a booster shot at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine primary series for certain populations.

Recommendations are expected in the coming weeks on potential booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC recommends the following:

  • Should receive a booster: People 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
  • May receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks: People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, and adults who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

The new booster shot endorsements only apply to the Pfizer vaccine. Those with two Pfizer doses are still considered fully vaccinated and remain highly protected against COVID-19 and severe illness with the shots they’ve already received.

Individuals who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, depending on the series they initially received. Third doses are different than boosters and are only approved for those who are immunocompromised. Please visit aspirus.org/covid19 for additional details and definitions.

The best way to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots through Aspirus is via the MyAspirus app or patient portal at myaspirus.org. Appointments are also available by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. Portage area residents can call 608-745-6490 to reach Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and patients of Ascension Wisconsin locations that recently joined Aspirus can call their local clinic.

Community members can also request a flu shot from Aspirus during either of the appointment scheduling options for added convenience. It is safe to receive the COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time.

Aspirus asks community members to have patience during the scheduling process, as its Call Center and care settings are dealing with high demand for testing appointments and other care needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU administration reach faculty agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete
Over 80 people hold signs in support of women's reproductive rights, including the right to...
Women’s March takes place on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge

Latest News

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded.
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents compared to last week
Ben Lauren honored at 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
Fallen Forsyth Township firefighter honored in Maryland
St. Michael's Catholic Church
St. Michael Catholic Church hosts Blessing of the Pets ceremony
Slagle’s Family Farm hosts fourth annual pumpkin patch