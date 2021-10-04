Peter White Public Library to hold receptions for National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read Program, Peter White Public Library welcomed artists’ visual celebrations of literature into a gallery.

The Sunrise Art Exhibit features artistic interpretations of U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s poetry collection, “An American Sunrise”.

The public is invited to an artist’s reception on October 12th, featuring live music from band “Party to Jazz”

“The whole goal of the NEA Big Read is to get an entire community reading and joining together in talking about literature and talking about really important things. Joy Harjo’s work- a lot of it deals with Native American history, Native American folklore...” says PWPL’s adult program coordinator, Marty Achatz.

After a reception and virtual reading by Harjo, the exhibit will close out on November 15th. All of Peter White Public Library’s Big Read events are free and open to everyone.

