Munising bookstore to offer book signing event Saturday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Falling Rock Café & Bookstore in Munising will host another in a series of book signing events this Saturday, October 9 from 12:30-2:30 PM.

According to a Monday press release, this event will feature a trio of authors including Daphne Thompson, Suzanne Locascio and Roger D. Hess. The writers will be on hand to sign books, answer questions and talk about projects in the works. The books vary in style, ranging from illustrated picture books, historical fiction and sports.

Daphne Thompson’s The Christmas Tree Wish is a richly illustrated tale for all ages and garnered the Mom’s Choice Award honoring excellence. Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island by Suzanne Locascio is an amazing story of survival and adventure taking readers back to the riotous start of the French Revolution. And Roger Hess’ Stadium Adventure Series, which includes Freaked Out at Wrigley Field and 3000 Feet Over Lambeau, delivers unbelievable, unpredictable, fun-filled adventures for readers of all ages interested in sports.

“We’re looking forward to a lively afternoon of fun,” said Justin White, owner of Falling Rock Café & Bookstore. “To have just one of these accomplished authors in the building is a big deal, but to have all three at the same time...that’s extraordinary!”

Over the years, Falling Rock Café & Bookstore has built its reputation on delicious food, custom-roasted coffees, local artist exhibits, live music events as well as offering thousands of hand-selected books for sale. New owners Justin and Elizabeth White have every intention of building on that reputation.

“Falling Rock is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere. You feel good just walking in the door,” says White. “It’s like coming home!”

For those interested in this Saturday’s event, books will be available for purchase and can be signed by the authors.

