Michigan Rehabilitation Services promotes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Michigan Rehabilitation Services is spreading awareness about contributions employees with disabilities make in the workplace.

The agency partners with local organizations like Michigan Works to help folks with disabilities find jobs.

People with disabilities are encouraged to work with M.R.S. to find employment.

“There’s sometimes myths about people with disabilities in the workforce, in that people with disabilities are not as productive,” M.R.S. Marquette District Manager Roy Del Valle said.

“Those myths have been dispelled. Employees with disabilities are just as productive as their non-disabled co-workers.”

M.R.S. has been successful helping U.P. residents find work.

“In this past year, Michigan Rehabilitation Services has placed 191 individuals with disabilities in the workforce,” Del Valle said.

M.R.S. business relations consultants provide talent pools, disability education and disability accommodations information to local businesses.

For more information on M.R.S., visit their page on Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity website.

