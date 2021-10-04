L’Anse man killed in rollover crash

L’ANSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man died in a rollover crash Friday in L’Anse Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Dynamite Hill Road near Pinery Road in L’Anse Township at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 1.

Police investigation shows 44-year-old Kenneth Ripley, of L’Anse, was traveling west on Dynamite Hill Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle and was unable to make the curve in the road. The vehicle slid sideways into the ditch where it rolled over.

Police say Ripley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

L’Anse Village Police Department, Bay Ambulance and Dynamite Towing assisted MSP troopers at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.