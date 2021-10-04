Advertisement

Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

According to police, Kyle James Hyatt was last seen at a house on N. Main Street in Ishpeming on Oct. 1.
16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.(Ishpeming Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for a runaway boy.

According to police, 16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt was last seen at a house on N. Main Street in Ishpeming on Oct. 1.

He left the house on a a White, Red and Blue Kawaski Bayou 250 four-wheeler.

If you have seen Hyatt, or have any information on his location, contact Ishpeming Police at 906-486-4426.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

