Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for a runaway boy.
According to police, 16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt was last seen at a house on N. Main Street in Ishpeming on Oct. 1.
He left the house on a a White, Red and Blue Kawaski Bayou 250 four-wheeler.
If you have seen Hyatt, or have any information on his location, contact Ishpeming Police at 906-486-4426.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
