Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for a runaway boy.

According to police, 16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt was last seen at a house on N. Main Street in Ishpeming on Oct. 1.

He left the house on a a White, Red and Blue Kawaski Bayou 250 four-wheeler.

If you have seen Hyatt, or have any information on his location, contact Ishpeming Police at 906-486-4426.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

