Iron Bay Drinkery announces new owners

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant in the heart of Downtown Marquette has new owners. The Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery Monday announced two managers, Brandon Maki and Andrew Hillary have teamed up to purchase the business.

The new owners say it just seemed like the next step and they were looking to become their own bosses. They also want customers to know they don’t expect any changes right away.

“It’ll just kind of stay the same, we have a lot of things on the menu that are people’s favorites and if you’ve been here before you know the menu is pretty slim right now so the only thing we’re going to be doing is potentially adding more items for people to fall in love with,” Owner Andrew Hillary Said.

Hillary also says they saw great customer turnout this summer and look forward to continuing to serv.

