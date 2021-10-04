Advertisement

Flu shot clinic boosts campus health

It’s quick and easy
Get your flu shot today.
Get your flu shot today.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University hosted a flu shot clinic on Monday from 3-5 p.m.

Students, staff and those in close contact with the university were encouraged to come and get a flu shot in Nikander Hall.

The clinic administered the Afluria shot, which is tested effective against multiple flu strains this year.

Student nurses say even though COVID is still going around it’s still important to get a flu shot too.

“It’s just important this time of year to keep yourself safe,” said Sarah Kuiper, a nursing student. “You don’t want to be out sick and it’s also going to keep those around you healthy as well.”

Another nursing student, Allison Cooper, agrees.

“There’s some clinics throughout the month of October at the SDC, at the Rosza, you can even get it at Walgreens,” added Cooper.

Find out where to get your flu shot here.

